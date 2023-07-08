Speaking their truth. Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum Hannah Gosselin and Collin Gosselin open up about growing up with mom Kate Gosselin following her divorce from their father, Jon Gosselin.

“I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through,” Collin, 19, shared during a rare interview with Vice TV for their upcoming series, Dark Side of the 2000s. “And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and her frustration on. And it was just kind of me, you know, I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me.”

Following Kate, 48, and Jon’s divorce in 2009, the mother of eight revealed that Collin was admitted into an institution to deal with his behavioral issues. The teen – who is one of the former couple’s sextuplets – eventually moved in with Jon, 46, in 2018, after he was granted full custody.

“I’m not going to say I was a perfect child,” Collin told Vice TV in a preview clip shared via TikTok on Friday, July 7. “But I’d say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings.”

According to Hannah, 19, another of the former couple’s sextuplets, Collin was often “separated” from the rest of his siblings.

“Like he would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us,” she said alongside her brother in a clip from the series which premieres on July 18. “I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable, what behavior is not acceptable.”

While Collin remains estranged from his mother, he previously told Entertainment Tonight that reconciling with Kate “would be ideal,” despite his situation being, “worse than what you would say the average teenage kid goes through with their parent.”

“After being [at my dad’s], I didn’t have a relationship with her. Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down,” he told ET in November 2022. “I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart. It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye.”

Along with Collin and Hannah, siblings Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden make up Jon and Kate’s sextuplets. The former couple also share 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara.