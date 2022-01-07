Back to business. Kate Gosselin’s return to nursing was a “major challenge” for her following her years of reality TV fame, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Returning to nursing isn’t easy for Kate because of her fame. It really went to her head,” the source says about how Kate, 46, is making ends meet for her family. “She hadn’t worked as a nurse since she began filming the show [Jon & Kate Plus 8] 15 years ago! But she has to do what she has to do.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kate was recently spotted after a shift at her local medical center in pictures published by Daily Mail on January 4, showing her dressed casually as she pumped some gas into her car.

The Philadelphia native reportedly obtained her registered nurse license for the state of North Carolina in June 2021. Kate relocated with four of her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin’s kids there last year after selling their home in Pennsylvania.

While Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah went with their mother to North Carolina, Collin and Hannah stayed behind with their dad, who gained custody of the two in 2018. The former couple’s twins, Mady and Cara, are away at college in New York City, although they do remain in contact with their mom.

Like her ex-husband, Kate has started to lead a more private life outside of the limelight following her latest TV show, Kate Plus Date, airing on TLC in 2019.

MEGA

“Jon has been through this already,” the insider tells In Touch. “He went from partying in France with celebrities to DJing at Applebee’s in Pennsylvania. But he will tell you himself, he is happy and his relationship with his children [Hannah and Collin] is great, and that is what matters most to him.”

Now that Kate and her kids are getting settled into their new hometown, ​​another source told In Touch that she feels great about her decision to uproot.

“Kate had been living a relatively normal life in Pennsylvania for years after her reality show fame began to fizzle out,” the source pointed out. “The kids were in ​school, and they kept her busy.”

Furthermore, the move “just made sense, and it’s a better way of life for her and the kids now,” the source added. “The younger four will be in college this year. Kate didn’t need to keep their gigantic home in [Wernersville, Pennsylvania].”