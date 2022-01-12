Kate Gosselin is getting back to her roots more than a decade after her reality TV debut on Jon & Kate Plus 8. The former television personality has found a job in nursing again following her move from Pennsylvania to North Carolina, where she has obtained a license to work in the medical field. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about her new gig, including the potential salary.

What Is Kate Gosselin’s Job?

The mother of eight now makes a living as a nurse in the city of Troutman. Kate earned a “multi-state” license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30, 2021, and it reportedly expires on March 31, 2023.

Tlc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

How Much Money Does She Make?

Considering she has past work experience, Kate would be able to ask for more money. Prior to becoming a household name, the Kate Plus Date alum was making ends meet as a labor and delivery nurse at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center in Pennsylvania when Jon & Kate Plus 8 first aired in 2007.

As of Jan 4, 2022, the average yearly salary for a Registered Nurse [R.N.] in the state of North Carolina is $50,955 or more a year, according to Zip Recruiter.

Does Kate Gosselin Enjoy Her Career Change?

The Philadelphia native’s return to nursing was a “major challenge” for her, an insider exclusively told In Touch, citing her reality TV fame as the reason for it being a tough transition. “But she has to do what she has to do,” the insider said.

MEGA

When Did Kate Gosselin Move to North Carolina?

In March 2021, Kate moved to North Carolina with four of her kids — Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah — after selling their Pennsylvania home. Her kids Hannah and Collin still reside with their dad, Jon Gosselin, following his custody victory in 2018. As for twins Mady and Cara, they are off at college in New York City. Mady attends Syracuse while her sibling is enrolled at Fordham University and is on the rowing team.

In Touch confirmed the Celebrity Apprentice alum and her kids currently reside in a one-level waterfront property with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Some of the property’s amenities include a private pier and boat dock, a pool and a hot tub.