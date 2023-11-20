Kate Gosselin has lost her court battle against her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, where she demanded $132,000 in back child support for their eight children, In Touch can confirm.

The mom of eight, 48, initially filed an adverse revival against her ex, 46, on September 7, 2022, where she requested a Pennsylvania court to enforce the payment of a prior judgment.

The complaint, which was first filed in March, asked for child support in the amount of $132,875. The case is closed as of November 14, according to online records viewed by In Touch.

“She is suing for support for money that was created by domestic relations in 2012. It was at the time she wanted legal custody of the kids so she could film and earn more money,” a source close to Jon told The Sun on October 31. “She is relentless and desperate for money so she is now trying to sue.

Jon’s legal team claimed that the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum filed the claims in response to him being awarded custody of their children, Hannah and Colin.

A “judgment note” leaning in Kate’s favor was at the center of the court battle. It was filed in 2012, shortly before Jon became estranged from all but two of his children. His legal team subsequently argued that he should not be financially liable to his ex-wife given that the “asserted penalty term punishes the child. It does so not only be removing the child from a beneficial life with a father, but also making it impossible to determine the best interests when they are in dispute.”

Jon’s lawyers argued that the judgment note be “void” for that reason, noting that if Jon were to seek “custody to which he is entitled, when the full amount will become due and owing.”

Prior to the ruling, Kate was seemingly hurting for cash despite once bringing home more than $250,000 per episode of Jon and Kate Plus Eight.

“As the legal battle continues, she doesn’t know how she’s going to make ends meet,” an insider told In Touch on November 16. “She’s desperate at this point.”

Kate moved back to her native Troutman, North Carolina, home after her four remaining children moved out and left for college, according to multiple reports. The sextuplets who remained in her care were Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel, all 19, as Collin and Hannah lived with their dad. Despite the reality TV alum reinstating her nursing license, Kate has been reportedly living “paycheck to paycheck.”

“There hasn’t been a glam squad for a very long time, so Kate looks totally different. She stays home a lot, watches a lot of TV,” the insider explained on October 20, adding that Kate previously admitted she “borrowed” $100,000 from her kids’ trust fund “to survive.”

Kate last appeared on reality TV on the first season of Fox’s reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which premiered in January. Unfortunately for the Pennsylvania native, her time on the show was extremely short-lived, as she didn’t make it past the first half-hour of the program’s debut.