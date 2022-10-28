She’s back! Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Kate Gosselin is being pushed to her limits during her reality TV return on Fox’s Special Forces.

In the new series, which premieres on January 4, Kate, 47, will compete against a group of 15 other celebrities. In the trailer, the cast is put to the ultimate test of mental and physical strength as they endure training and challenges pulled from the playbook of the military’s actual Special Forces selection process.

The TLC alum is first seen in the two-minute teaser clip sitting at a table with no makeup on and her hair disheveled as a bag is pulled off of her head. She is then shown walking across a tightrope as someone shouts, “Do not give up!” Other challenges include being dropped into water while inside a vehicle, boxing and driving through explosions and gunshots.

The cast includes: Jamie Lynn Spears; Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore; Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown; Olympian Gus Kenworthy; actress Beverly Mitchell; NFL star Danny Amendola; Spice Girls singer Mel B; celebrity chef Tyler Florence; former NBA champ Dwight Howard; singer Montell Jordan; Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin; soccer player Carli Lloyd; retired baseball player Mike Piazza; Dr. Drew Pinsky and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Unlike any other reality show, there are no eliminations or votes during the process. The 16 celebrities appearing on the debut season must simply fighting for survival, and the only way they go home is on their own accord.

“It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities,” Rob Wade, Fox president of alternative entertainment and specials, said about the series.

This marks Kate’s first return to reality television since Kate Plus Date, which ran for one season in 2019. The Multiple Blessings author found fame when she and ex-husband Jon Gosselin’s show premiered in April 2007. It documented their lives as busy parents to eight kids — twins Cara and Maddy and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.

Following Kate and Jon’s divorce in 2009, the show was retitled to Kate Plus 8 and remained on the air until 2017.

This will not be the first time Kate has competed on a reality show. In 2010, she was partnered with pro dancer Tony Dovolani on Dancing With the Stars, where they were the fourth couple eliminated. The nurse also appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap in 2013.