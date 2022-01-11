Back to reality (minus TV). Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin moved on with her life after reality TV and has quietly settled down in North Carolina with her children.

Kate, 46, became a household name alongside her now ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, when they first appeared on television with their children, twins Mady and Cara, 21, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah, 17, in April 2007. However, a lot has changed since those early days.

Following their divorce in 2009 after ten years of marriage, Jon and Kate have been locked in a tumultuous custody battle. Currently, Hannah and Collin live with Jon in Pennsylvania while Kate relocated from Pennsylvania to Troutman, North Carolina, in March 2021 with their remaining sextuplets. Mady and Cara, while on break from their separate New York state colleges, live with their mother.

After Jon left the show in 2009 following the divorce, he returned to being an IT technician and became a DJ. However, the mom of eight held onto reality stardom for a bit longer.

Kate went on to appear on other reality TV shows. She was on Say Yes to the Dress in 2008 and on The View for four episodes between 2009 and 2010. She also competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2010, appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap in 2013 and competed on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2015.

She also continued to have success in the family’s rebranded show, Kate Plus 8, which ran from 2010 to 2017, and filmed an episode about Mady and Cara’s journey to college in 2019.

Her show, Kate Plus Date, in which the mom of eight attempted to reenter the dating scene, aired for only six episodes in 2019 before TLC cut ties with Kate. The TV star was allegedly found in contempt of court for filming her children without permission, In Touch previously confirmed. During the hearing, Kate reportedly revealed that “TLC terminated their relationship with her.”

The matriarch of the Gosselin clan hasn’t been on television since 2019. In fact, a source previously told In Touch that prior to her move to North Carolina, she had already been living a “relatively normal life in Pennsylvania for years after her reality show fame began to fizzle out.”

In September, In Touch confirmed that the matriarch of the family obtained a “multi-state license” from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30, 2021. Before the family entered the world of reality TV, Kate was a labor and delivery nurse at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center.

Keep scrolling to see inside Kate’s return to everyday life after her reality TV career.