Collin Gosselin Drops Bombshells During Vice TV Interview: Inside His Relationship With Kate and Siblings

Collin Gosselin dropped a handful of bombshells during a full interview that was featured on the Jon and Kate Plus 8 focused episode of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s, which aired on Tuesday, July 18.

The teen was joined by his father, Jon Gosselin, and sister Hannah Gosselin to discuss their family’s time on reality TV. The Gosselin family began starring on TLC’s Jon and Kate Plus 8 in 2007. Following Jon and Kate Gosselin’s split in 2009, the matriarch and their eight kids continued to star on the rebranded show Kate Plus 8 until 2017.

In addition to Collin and Hannah, the former couple share twins Mady and Cara and sextuplets Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden.

Following their split, all of their children lived with Kate until she lost custody of Collin in 2018. Hannah later moved in with her father and brother in August 2021.

