Reality fixture Kate Gosselin starred on Kate Plus 8 (formerly known as Jon & Kate Plus 8) for more than a decade. But all that TV money doesn’t go as far when one has multiple mouths to feed. So … what is Kate Gosselin’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, if the 45-year-old cashed it all out today, she’d only have $200,000.

That’s lower than we imagined, considering she filmed five seasons of Jon & Kate Plus 8 and six seasons of Kate Plus 8. (Plus, she once made $250,000 per episode of the show, according to reports.) Aside from those TLC gigs, Kate also competed on Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Apprentice. Not only that, but she wrote four books over the years: Multiple Blessings, Eight Little Faces, I Just Want You to Know and Love Is in the Mix.

Courtesy of Kate Gosselin/Instagram

When Kate appeared on Bethenny in 2013, host Bethenny Frankel grilled her about her finances. “The majority of what we made, I personally took and put in a college fund for [the kids] because they will go to college,” Kate said. “So I use coupons, we don’t wear top brands. Those things to me really aren’t overly important, but college, school and their house, where they live [are] important.”

Kate and her husband, Jon Gosselin — who share a set of twin girls, Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel — rose to fame in 2007. In April 2018, Kate confirmed she would be earning even more with her spinoff series Kate Plus Date. The show premiered in June 2019 and followed her as she started dating again after splitting from her ex-husband.

“I’m nervous, I’m excited, and I’m forcing myself to do this,” she told People at the time. “I do want someone with a set career, who is confident. A grown-up with their own life, their own agenda, who knows who they are. If someone travels for work, that would be great, because I’m used to being on my own and being self-sufficient.”

Kate has yet to find Mr. Right, but here’s hoping whoever she dates next happens to pull in a decent income because that would be a serious bonus.