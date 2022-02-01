Out and about. Kate Gosselin went makeup-free during a rare public appearance at the grocery store following her move to North Carolina.

The Kate Plus 8 alum, 46, was spotted at a Harris Teeter food market, minutes from her $750,000 lake house, The Sun reported. She wore a black Patagonia jacket, leggings and Uggs during the casual outing.

The sighting came just weeks after the TLC personality was seen for the first time in years. In January 2022, the mom of eight — who shares a set of sextuplets and twins with ex-husband Jon Gosselin — looked unrecognizable while running errands.

It seems as though Kate has officially transitioned from reality TV star to nurse. She listed her home, which was featured on Jon and Kate Plus 8, in October 2020 amid financial issues.

“Kate had been living a relatively normal life in Pennsylvania for years after her reality show fame began to fizzle out. The kids were in school and they kept her busy,” a source officially told In Touch about Kate’s relocation. “Finances were always an issue, though. Kate had been living way above her means for years.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“She had sporadic deals. … It was not enough income to cover their way of life,” the source continued. “Her bills were high [with] private school tuition, out-of-state college, a huge house and property.”

Kate and Jon’s two eldest children, twins Mady and Cara, 21, are currently attending Syracuse University and Fordham University, respectfully. As for their other children, Jon, 44, remains in Pennsylvania, where he has custody of two of their sextuplets, Collin and Hannah. The remaining sextuplets, Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah, 17, live with Kate in Troutman, North Carolina. When the twins are home on break, they stay with their mom.

In Touch previously confirmed that the matriarch of the family obtained a “multi-state license” from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30, 2021. Before reality fame, Kate was a labor and delivery nurse at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center.

Although it’s unclear how much the Kate Plus Date alum earns today, the average yearly salary for a Registered Nurse [R.N.] in the state of North Carolina is $50,955 or more a year, according to Zip Recruiter.