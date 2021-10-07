Jon & Kate Plus 8 alums Mady Gosselin and her twin sister, Cara Gosselin, may go to different universities in New York, but they still love to help each other out from afar.

Mady, 20, revealed how they stay in touch despite living apart in a playful new TikTok video, showing the many voice messages they send on a regular basis.

@madygosselin she has amazon prime and i edit her photos. fair trade ♬ slipping through my fingers – favsoundds

“POV (Point of View) you and your twin sister go to different colleges,” the clip began. “She has Amazon Prime and I edit her photos,” Mady quipped in her caption. “Fair trade.”

The Kate Plus Date alum made a montage detailing some of the text messages they recently sent to each other throughout the video. “Do you still have that tower that plays all the fun songs at [your] school?” one read. “Mate [your] address is the automatic one in my Prime now lol,” another read, while a third showed one of them asking, “Now do I need to spend $20 on fall cleaning supplies for my room?”

In Touch previously confirmed that Cara attends Fordham University and is a member of the school’s rowing team, while Mady is enrolled at Syracuse.

Earlier this month, Mady looked back fondly at some of her favorite September memories while away at school, giving a peek inside her day-to-day life as she checked out the university’s library and spent time with her friends.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Mady and Cara have grown up quite a bit since their parents, Jon and Kate Gosselin, finalized their divorce back in December 2009. Even though it’s been more than a decade since they split, the exes are still going through coparenting drama over their sextuplets: Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Leah, Collin and Hannah.

Kate moved to North Carolina with four of their 17-year-old sextuplets, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, in March. Meanwhile, Collin and Hannah are still living with their father in Pennsylvania after Jon won custody of them both in 2018.

After many years of being in the limelight, Mady prefers “to stay out of it” when it comes to her family drama, an insider told In Touch in October 2020. She has been making school “her priority.”