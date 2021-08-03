When we first met Cara Gosselin and her siblings on the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, she and twin sister Mady were only 6 years old. Now, Cara and Mady are both attending separate colleges and working toward their future goals. Find out what Cara is up to today, and get an update on the Gosselin sextuplets below!

What is Cara Gosselin Up to Now?

Cara is a sophomore at Fordham University in New York, where she studies Interdisciplinary Math and Economics, her college rowing team bio reveals. Prior to her attendance, the 20-year-old was “a graduate of Lancaster Country Day in Pennsylvania where she played four years of varsity lacrosse and field hockey.”

The former Kate Plus 8 star proved to be quite the accomplished pupil before going off to college, also receiving an “Outstanding Community Service Award all four years of high school,” as well as the “Award of Excellence in Mathematics.”

While the personal section of her bio lists mom Kate Gosselin in addition to her “six younger siblings,” Cara’s estranged father, Jon Gosselin, is not mentioned. The bio also notes that her twin sister, Mady, currently attends Syracuse University in New York.

What Is Cara’s Relationship Like With Her Siblings and Parents?

Cara appears to get along with all of her siblings including the sextuplets, who turned 17 in May, as well as her mother, Kate.

Yet, she did previously confirm some family drama with her dad in August 2016. “I wouldn’t even know what to say about him,” Cara told People at the time, while Mady offered more insight into what’s causing their ongoing rift.

“He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen,” Mady said. “He doesn’t even know us. How can he dare to talk about us?”

In March 2021, Kate moved away from Pennsylvania, where ex Jon lives with their kids Hannah and Collin, to her new home in North Carolina. Despite the distance between himself and the children living with Kate, as well as Cara and Mady who are busy with school, Jon said he was “hopeful” to improve their bond in June.

Does Cara Have Social Media?

Like her twin sister, Mady, Cara does have an Instagram account that is followed by mom Kate, although it’s not active. She has yet to post anything on her page.