Kate Gosselin has obtained her nursing license in North Carolina after relocating to the state from Pennsylvania, In Touch can confirm.

The former Kate Plus 8 star, 46, was granted a “multi-state license” from the North Carolina Board of Nursing on June 30, 2021, and it expires in March 2023.

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/Instagram

Kate now has the “authority to practice as a licensed nurse in a remote state under the current license provided both states are party to the Nurse Licensure Compact and the privilege,” according to the database.

The Sun was the first to report news that Kate obtained her nursing license in North Carolina on Friday, September 10.

Fans may recall the TLC alum worked in the medical field when Jon and Kate Plus 8 aired in 2007. Before becoming a household name through her reality TV fame, she was a labor and delivery nurse at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center near her home in Pennsylvania, Radar Online reported in October 2009.

Kate moved to North Carolina in March 2021 after selling her Pennsylvania home in January for just under $1.1 million, bringing along kids Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah while Mady and Cara are off at college in New York.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her other children, Collin and Hannah, reside with their dad Jon Gosselin and they have remained with him in Pennsylvania. The DJ, 44, last shared a snap of the duo posing in front of their cars before their first day of 11th grade.

Although the Gosselin kids were skeptical about their mom’s relocation at first, Kate knew they would “eventually settle in [to their new home],” an insider previously told In Touch. “She chose North Carolina because it’s gorgeous and very family-friendly.”

“What seems more certain now is that Collin and Hannah are more distanced from their mom and other siblings than ever,” the insider added about their strained family dynamic, also noting that “[Jon] is keeping his door open for all his kids and he hopes that someday all the siblings will reconnect.”

Kate, who hasn’t posted on Instagram since July 2020, recently made a rare appearance on social media in a TikTok video with Mady, showing them back-to-school shopping in North Carolina.