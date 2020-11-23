Jon Gosselin and girlfriend Colleen Conrad “hope” Collin and Hannah “get to see their other siblings” on Thanksgiving.

“Colleen is always encouraging it, and Jon isn’t opposed to it,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “That would really make the holidays special. Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed.”

As for their Thanksgiving meal, “Jon and Colleen will gather all the kids for a big traditional spread,” the insider adds. “Hannah will help Colleen and her daughter Jordan in the kitchen, with Jon, Collin and Jesse, Colleen’s son, regulated to setting the table and clean up duties.”

Meanwhile, Jon’s ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, will have a “last Thanksgiving in her family home” after listing the Pennsylvania property, a separate source told In Touch. “It’s going to be bittersweet.”

“She’s planning to have a big, family Thanksgiving dinner with all the kids,” the insider divulged of the Kate Plus 8 alum’s plans.

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

The former couple — who divorced in 2009 — share twins Cara and Mady, both 20, as well as 16-year-olds Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden. Jon has been open about his estrangement from his children, often blaming Kate for not allowing him visitation with them. But in 2018, Jon scored two major custody wins: Jon was awarded custody of daughter Hannah in September 2018 and he won custody of son Collin in December 2018. Both Hannah and Collin live with Jon full time in the home he shares with Colleen.

In a recent interview with Dr. Oz, the father of eight revealed it’s been two years since he’s spoken to his other children, accusing his ex-wife of “parent alienation” and “sibling alienation.”

“There is no contact,” he said on the Tuesday, November 10, episode of The Dr. Oz Show. He also claimed Kate “didn’t even notify Hannah that she was moving,” and added he found out the news via “text message.”

“She was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn’t even call her to say, ‘Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house,'” the reality dad said of Hannah.

Now that Cara and Mady are college-aged and Collin and Hannah moved out, it seems the former Kate Plus Date star is looking to downsize amid money woes. An third insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that while Kate isn’t “broke, her finances are not what they used to be.”

“She’s not working, so there are no checks coming in,” the source continued. “It costs a lot of money to care for the kids and the lifestyle she’s been accustomed to. Having a hit TV show had a lot of perks. Things have definitely changed. That’s why she’s looking to sell her home.”