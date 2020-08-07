Ouch. Kanye West shared his “2020 vision” board on Thursday, August 6, and seemingly left out his wife Kim Kardashian and their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — amid their marriage drama.

“2020 VISION,” the rapper, 43, wrote in all caps on Twitter. In the photo, Kanye hinted at religion and his presidential campaign but neglected to include anything about his family.

Courtesy of Kanye West/Twitter

Things have been tense with the couple ever since the “Love Lockdown” artist cried during his first rally. At the event, Kanye revealed he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, considered getting an abortion after Kim found out she was pregnant with their firstborn in 2012.

Following that appearance, the dad of four went off on a Twitter rant alleging Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He also tweeted he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and claimed she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill. He has since apologized and begged her to “forgive” him.

The Skims founder was spotted in Wyoming — where they own property — days later and was seen crying alongside him in the car outside a Wendy’s. Although she’s now back in Los Angeles, Kanye stayed behind and is “refusing” to go back, a source told In Touch exclusively.

“Kanye says he’s much happier in Wyoming,” the source disclosed. “Kim’s trying to be as understanding as possible, but she’s so heartbroken. No matter how hard she tries, I don’t think she’ll ever get over what Kanye said about North.”

North, 7, “knows that mommy and daddy are going through things” and “wants to be” with her father, a separate insider revealed, leaving Kim “shocked.” They added that the eldest of their children is “the ultimate daddy’s girl.”

Despite it all, Kim is “trying to hold it together” for her tots,” a third source said. Luckily, she’s got the help of her close-knit family. The makeup mogul’s sisters, including Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, are “rallying together” to “shield” the kids from turmoil and give them a “sense of normality.”