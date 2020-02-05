Four boys? After Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed she’s pregnant with baby No. 4, Chris Lopez seemingly hinted at the sex of their child on his Instagram Story. Lux‘s father posted a message titled, “Letters to My Unborn Child,” before adding, “Young King.”

“I pray you get to know real love and real friendship,” the post began. “I pray you never have to feel your heart aching in your chest as you hold yourself at night. I pray you never question your worth at the hands of a lover that doesn’t know any better. I hope this world never hardens your heart and you always know the difference between what is real and what is nothing more than an illusion of paradise.” It concluded, “I want you to be fearless and true to yourself first and foremost all the days of your life. — A.J. Brown.”

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

Hmm … Kail, 27, announced on Tuesday, February 4, that she’s expecting again and Us Weekly confirmed that Chris is, in fact, the father. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” the reality TV mama wrote on Instagram with a celebratory emoji. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around,” she added. “I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Prior to the news, the soon-to-be mom of four defended Chris on social media. On February 2, Kail stood up for him on Twitter after a hater called him a “deadbeat baby daddy.”

“People are really saying ‘What did she do to piss him off?’ Classic [f–king] response and why people don’t report domestic violence,” the Delaware native wrote on what appeared to be boxer Gervonta Davis getting physical with a woman. In response, someone fumed, “But yet you keep going back to your [abusive] deadbeat baby daddy. Sit down, hypocrite. 🙄”

Of course, the MTV personality couldn’t let that comment slide and fired back, “[And] you can sit the f–k down [and] don’t speak on people you know nothing about,” she said. But the troll didn’t stop there and continued, “Clearly, we know enough about your life considering it’s all over social media.” That’s when Kail shut down the conversation for good. “I don’t give one single f–k,” she snapped. “Don’t talk about my baby dad. You don’t know s–t.”

Unfortunately, Kailyn is no stranger to trolls and slammed another hater on her pregnancy announcement who told her to “keep your legs closed.”

“Girl, keep your legs closed … stop being a baby maker,” the full comment read, to which she replied, “My legs were closed, have you never heard of doggy style?” Mic. Drop.

Here’s hoping the negative comments die down … and Kail gets her wish of having a girl! (Although we’re sure she would be thrilled no matter what).

