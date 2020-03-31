Ouch! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry clapped back at a hater who had some choice words for the 28-year-old’s baby daddies on Tuesday, March 31.

The drama transpired when the mom of three retweeted a post reading, “Dads be like ‘go help [your] mom.’ Bro, go help your wife.” Adding her own commentary, she wrote, “Don’t know what that is, never experienced that … just know millions have it.” In response, the troll replied, “stop having babies with dirtbags and maybe it will happen?”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/ Twitter

Of course, the reality star was not going to stand for any shade. “Maybe I’ll have parents of my own if I stop having babies with dirtbags? LMAO interesting theory.”

The beauty has developed a reputation for clapping back at her haters. On March 5, Kail hit back at a troll who slammed her for oversharing on social media. “Thursday therapy,” Kailyn wrote, sharing her routine with fans. “Not sure if you know this, but you can go to your appointments without telling the world,” one user replied to her tweet. To set the hater straight, the beauty responded, “You can also go about your life ignoring my tweets.”

Since announcing baby No. 4, the proud mama has experienced a lot of ups and downs. This is Kailyn’s second child with baby daddy Chris Lopez — the two are already parents to 2-year-old son, Lux. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like they are on the best terms.

According to the MTV personality, her ex “admitted to intentionally getting [her] pregnant,” in an interview with Us Weekly in February. Kailyn claimed she was no longer “in contact” with Chris and has a protection order against him. “Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she told the outlet. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will.”

Kailyn is also mother to her 10-year-old son Isaac, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, whose father is ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Despite the hardships she encountered during her pregnancy, she is thrilled to be adding another boy to her brood.