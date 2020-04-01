TM2's Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Mom-Shamers With Lux's Healthy Snacks

No time for haters! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry clapped back at mom-shamers in a photo posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 31. The pregnant mama has clearly been criticized for what she feeds her kids, and she wasted no time responding.

“9:22 a.m. YOu OnLY fEeD TheM juNK fOOd,” the 28-year-old wrote, using a with a variety of uppercase and lowercase letters. In the snap, Lux — whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez — could be seen smiling from ear to ear while eating a plate of strawberries and blueberries.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Of course, this is hardly the first time the MTV personality responded to criticism online. Most recently, Kail sounded off after she was accused of getting “paid” to have babies. “I wish I got paid for having babies!” a troll wrote on social media in March. “I think the last, twins, could’ve really made us millionaires, too!” Needless to say, she wasn’t having it. “I don’t get paid to have babies. But OK,” the blonde babe simply wrote.

Kailyn announced she was expecting her fourth child — her second with Chris — on February 4. “We’re confirming the news, baby number 4 is coming soon!” she captioned a photo with her three boys on Instagram. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy.”

Kailyn is also a mom to son Isaac, 10, whom she shares with her ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 6, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Just about a year ago, she opened up about wanting to have more kids in the future.

“Yeah, I definitely want more kids, I would love to have girls,” she said in February 2019. At the time, she was not in a serious relationship but told Studology 101, according to OK! Magazine, “How it will happen, I don’t know, but we will figure it out I guess.”

Kail has since revealed she’s having a fourth boy but has looked into “gender selection” for the future. Time will tell whether or not the reality starlet will one day get her wish!

