Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Her babies, her business! Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry clapped back at a troll who shaded the expecting mother and her ever-growing family.

“[I] wouldn’t be surprised if you get pregnant after this birth all over again,” an Instagram user wrote in the 28-year-old’s DMs, to which she screenshotted and shared to her Story on Tuesday, July 7. “Me neither. What’s your point?” the owner of Pothead Hair Care wrote in response. On top of the screengrab, Kail added a laughing emoji and a LOL sticker to mock the troll even more.

Although the MTV personality is often shaded for having babies out of wedlock, she doesn’t seem to care about what the haters say. In fact, Kailyn admitted she isn’t opposed to adding to her family after baby No. 4.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“I don’t think that I would have ever pictured myself like 10 years ago when I had Isaac, having four kids. but now … ,” she said on the July 2 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “You definitely seem like somebody who would have like six,” cohost Lindsie Chrisley chimed in. Kailyn didn’t disagree, adding, “Six is my max. I don’t think I would have … I’m not confirming or denying, I’m just saying that I would not have more than six.”

The businesswoman explained she always yearned for a big family as a result of being an only child. “I just feel like, I’ve said it before, I’m sure these people are sick of hearing me say it but I just didn’t have siblings and like family before, and so like having a big family was always — I don’t want to say always but since I started having kids — I think I always wanted my kids to have siblings.”

Kailyn is expected to deliver her fourth son sometime in July. This will be her second child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The former flames already share a 2-year-old son, Lux. The blonde beauty shares her eldest son, Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. She also has a 6-year-old son, Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Clearly, Kailyn isn’t paying any attention to her haters and will do as she pleases.