Taking a stand. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry released a statement after her nude maternity photo leaked online, taking to Twitter to air her grievances about the invasion of privacy on Thursday, April 23.

“My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission,” the MTV alum, 28, wrote. “To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement. I had no plans to release this photograph.”

“I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it,” the TV personality concluded. “Thank you.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Twitter

After seeing her message online, some fans showed support in the comments section. “Must be awful to be in the public eye and have personal pictures leaked! And I know before anyone says that she’s on a reality show and that she chose to be in the public eye, but there has to be a line drawn!” one social media user noted.

“I’ve taken L after L all 2020,” Lowry wrote afterwards in another tweet.

The Pothead Haircare founder is currently pregnant and expecting baby No. 4 in July. This will be her second child with former flame, Chris Lopez.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lowry announced she was having another child back in February. “We’re confirming the news, baby No. 4 is coming soon!” the podcast host wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy.”

On April 13, the star revealed she had a scare after taking a tumble down the stairs outside of her home. Luckily, she confirmed her bundle of joy is “OK,” and assured fans she is doing alright too. Unfortunately, she did suffer a sprained ankle, but her sweet son Lux has been helping to keep “mom comfy” while she recovers.

That same week, Lowry revealed how she and her children were coping amid the quarantine, admitting it’s been an adjustment.

“Being home 24/7 has been a huge change for myself [and] the kids,” she wrote. “But moments like this, outside making memories, have been getting us through it.”