Having a tough time. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry said she isn’t feeling the new decade since her nude maternity photos were leaked on social media. “I’ve taken [loss] after [loss] all 2020,” the 28-year-old tweeted on Thursday, April 23.

While the reality star may be struggling after the invasion of her privacy, her Twitter followers slammed her for not keeping the big picture in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Many people are without jobs, with no way to get food and losing family members. Count your blessings instead,” one user replied to the 16 and Pregnant alum. “The world literally has [taken a loss] if you haven’t noticed,” another hater added. “A naked maternity [picture] that was posted by your photographer isn’t the worst [loss] you can take this year.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Twitter

Following the release of her personal photos, she took to Twitter to air her grievances. “My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission,” she wrote in her personal statement. “To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement. I had no plans to release this photograph.”

“I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it,” the podcast host concluded. “Thank you.”

After her sincere words, the Teen Mom Shade Room shared a screenshot of her post on Instagram. In the comments, one user claimed her ex Chris Lopez said “he doesn’t believe the [photo] was leaked” in an Instagram Live video. Infuriated by the allegation, she replied, “The photographer herself posted the photo without my permission. F–k Chris for saying that.”

Kailyn and Chris clearly aren’t on the best terms at the moment. During an Instagram Q&A on April 21, she admitted she’s “struggling” after their breakup.

The proud mama to her three sons — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2 — is currently pregnant with baby No. 4. She is expecting her second child with Chris in July. The two previously welcomed their son, Lux, in 2017.

Despite the ups and downs of her pregnancy, the single mom is excited to add another baby to her brood.