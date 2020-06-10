Prepping for Baby! Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Big Bump While Buying Toys and Diapers for Baby No. 4

A trip to Target! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry brought her three boys along to go shopping for toys and diapers ahead of the arrival of baby No. 4. The MTV alum showed off her growing baby bump while enjoying an afternoon outing amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, June 10, and she rocked a stylish leopard face mask.

Kailyn’s little ones were all smiles while making their exit from the store, carrying some bags as they headed to the car. The podcast host, 28, held her youngest son, Lux, for a bit while Lincoln and Isaac walked next to them.

With another bundle of joy on the way, Kailyn has been gearing up for her new addition by “planning and decorating his nursery” as well as picking up some necessities.

The reality star is expecting a second child with her ex Chris Lopez this summer. She didn’t share her exact due date with her followers on Instagram, but it’s speculated to be some time around the last week of July. Kailyn is now in her third trimester, meaning she’ll soon be the proud mama of four boys.

In May, the Pothead Haircare founder revealed baby No. 4 doesn’t have a name yet, but she’s confident she’ll have a moniker picked out by the time he arrives.

Around that time, Kailyn also revealed her baby is breech. “He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night. Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux. No real complaints,” she dished in an update. “Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy.”

The TV personality announced she was expecting in February and revealed the sex of her child shortly after. Chris seemingly shared his excitement about welcoming another “young king,” and posted a quote praying his little boy will be “fearless and true to [himself] first and foremost all the days of [his] life.”

Of course, some fans are wondering if she’ll still try to have a little girl down the line. “I’m not getting my tubes tied or anything,” Kailyn shared. “So we’ll see.”

Either way, she’s ready to add another boy to the mix!

Scroll down to see the photos of Kailyn picking up some baby items with her kids.