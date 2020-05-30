Looking good! Kailyn Lowry was glowing and gorgeous as she showed off her growing baby bump while stepping out to take her dogs for a walk on Wednesday, May 27. The Teen Mom 2 star recently entered the third trimester with baby No. 4. In an Instagram update, she revealed this has been a “really easy” pregnancy, at least physically, and it’s obvious she’s feeling great.

“Baby boy [and] I are coming up on 29 weeks [and] so thankful to be in our third trimester!” Kailyn, 28, told fans in early May. “He still doesn’t have a name, but this is the chaos, it’s how we do things. He is currently breech, so hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room! He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night.

Emotionally, however, the MTV mama has been having a hard time. In addition to dealing with the quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kail has also battled an unprecedented level of hate from Teen Mom fans on Instagram and Twitter. In February, she revealed the negativity she’s had to face has been “on another f–king level” during her pregnancy. But it’s not just her followers she’s dealing with. She’s also facing off against ex Chris Lopez, the father of her son Lux and baby No. 4.

Despite throwing plenty of shade his way, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host admitted she’s still “struggling” with their breakup. After a fan asked her for advice about how to move forward after a breakup, she revealed that’s a lesson she’s still learning herself. “When you figure it out, please let me know. Because same,” she wrote. Thankfully, she did have a few words of wisdom to share in the form of a poem by R. M. Drake. “One day, you will be where / you want to be, and you / will find peace there and / who knows, maybe you / will even find love there,” read the inspirational message.

Breakup drama aside, the exes have also had issues concerning their shared responsibilities for their children. On Twitter, the Hustle and Heart author repeatedly accused Chris, 26, of not pulling his weight financially. In late May, she even called him out for claiming Lux as a dependent on his taxes, suggesting he use some of the money he saved to buy a car seat and stroller for their second child.

But it seems she wasn’t sweating the small stuff as she took her two dogs for a walk in the fresh air. Check out the gallery below to see photos of Kail’s growing baby bump.