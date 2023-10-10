While Yara Zaya and husband Jovi Dufren are currently working out their marital issues on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Yara shockingly learned that the Louisiana native was offered a job closer to home but declined the opportunity without even telling her.

During the Monday, October 9, episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Jovi, 33, and Yara, 28, attended a family therapy session, where Jovi’s mom, Gwen Eymard, appeared virtually via video chat. There, Jovi’s mom learned that Yara hadn’t been honest with him about being on birth control, but she also urged her son to be honest with his wife and “tell her what you told me.”

“A few months ago, I got a job offer to work closer to home, to be home more, but I didn’t take it,” Jovi explained during the therapy session. “And I didn’t want to bring it up to Yara because she wouldn’t understand.”

Yara called the decision “selfish” and felt his trying to keep secrets was a major “problem” in their marriage.

Fans have watched over the years how Jovi’s job as an underwater robotics engineer has affected his relationship with the Ukraine native. While it was Jovi’s job that led him to meet the Ukraine native, his profession also required him to be away from his family for months at a time — a challenge that was featured during their return on seasons 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“On top of being away from Yara for the whole time I’m at work, I have to do 12-hour shifts without any distractions, and we don’t even have good service on the boat,” he explained during a May 2021 episode. “I can’t, like, be on my phone the whole time … So that’s something that’s been a problem for us.”

Yara grew unhappy with her life in Louisiana while her husband was away at work and toyed with the idea of buying property and moving back to Europe.

“I want this apartment to be closer to my family escaping from Ukraine, so I can help them,” the business owner said during a November 2022 episode. “I also will love to have more help with Mylah when Jovi will be away from work and my mom, she can do that.”

The idea of Yara having an apartment in Europe only continued to be an issue for the couple as Jovi felt once Yara got her green card, she would want to leave. The couple ultimately came to an agreement that she wouldn’t buy property in Europe and the pair are still living together in America.