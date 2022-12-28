90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jovi Dufren met his wife, Ukraine native Yara Dufren (née Zaya),on an app while traveling overseas for work. The New Orleans native makes a good living and his lucrative career has helped him amass an impressive net worth. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Jovi’s net worth, how he makes money and more!

What Is Jovi Dufren’s Net Worth?

Jovi’s estimated net worth is about $200,000, according to multiple outlets.

What Is Jovi Dufren’s Job?

Due to Jovi’s job as a remote-operated vehicle or ROV supervisor, he often travels for work. According to the TLC personality’s LinkedIn page, he’s worked in the Oil & Gas industry for almost 15 years.

“I work with underwater robotics,” the 90 Day Fiancé star explained on a May 2021 episode. “Basically, we send a machine underwater, it’s about the size of a car, and it can go down to 12,000 feet. And once it gets down there, I run all the controls for it.”

Jovi’s job requires him to be away from his family for months at a time — a difficulty that was featured in season 6 of the spinoff.

“On top of being away from Yara for the whole time I’m at work, I have to do 12-hour shifts without any distractions, and we don’t even have good service on the boat,” he continued. “I can’t, like, be on my phone the whole time … So that’s something that’s been a problem for us.”

However, Jovi revealed in a July 2022 Q&A with fans that he doesn’t plan on staying in his current career long-term.

“Working on many things so I can be home more in the future,” he replied while mentioning he may want to move his family to Miami, Florida.

Money Has Been an Issue for Jovi and Yara

Jovi and Yara returned to the hit TLC franchise for season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and viewers watched them as they traveled to Prague to visit Yara’s mother amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While in the city, Yara sprung the news on Jovi that she was searching for a three-bedroom apartment, hoping to spend $150,000. Jovi was quick to call her out on being financially impulsive, especially given that the bulk of the money is his. Fans – who haven’t always loved Jovi throughout his time on the show – were quick to take his side.

Yet another element of money that sparked an issue between Jovi and Yara amid season 7 was Yara’s habit of labeling Jovi’s income as money for the family, even though she is said to keep her earned income to herself.

How Else Does Jovi Dufren Make Money?

The dad of one makes a good salary in his field. According to Glassdoor, his position can average about $73,980 per year.

Apart from his lucrative career, the reality TV star also makes a profit from social media influencing and sending personalized fan videos through Cameo, for which he charges $55.

On top of that, Jovi makes money through his appearances on reality TV for three seasons. The Louisiana native and Boujee by Yara founder made their debuts on 90 Day Fiancé season 8 and have starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? seasons 6 and 7. Though the stars of the franchise are said to get paid only between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode, Happily Ever After? stars reportedly earn a higher paycheck.