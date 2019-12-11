Overcome with emotions. Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Duggar (née Swanson), meet Jessa Duggar’s daughter, Ivy Jane, on the new episode of Counting On called “A Surprise Delivery,” which aired on Tuesday, December 10. Lauren fights back tears while cradling Jessa’s precious bundle of joy and she reveals that it was “definitely healing to hold” Ivy after losing her first pregnancy, a child they would have named Asa.

The couple got the first glimpse of Jessa’s new addition when they walked into the hospital with Jana and Michelle Duggar. During the visit, Josiah and Lauren couldn’t help but reminisce about the baby they were going to be welcoming.

“Our first baby, Asa, which we miscarried actually had the same due date as Ivy and so, it was really sweet meeting Ivy for the first time,” Josiah, 23, said while opening up about the bittersweet experience. “For us, it was kind of hard to just holding that little one … realizing they get to hold this one, but ours is in heaven.”

Courtesy of Josiah and Lauren Duggar/Instagram

Lauren, 20, also admitted that she was kind of “scared” to hold Ivy. “I didn’t want to cry, but it was just too much emotions. It was really hard for me,” the TLC alum explained. “A lot of emotions that can only be felt through tears.”

Josiah’s wife previously opened up about losing her child back in February 2019, revealing it was one of the hardest things she ever went through. The pair sadly suffered a devastating miscarriage in October, just four months after their wedding.

On the bright side, Lauren and her hubby revealed they were expecting again only three months after sharing the news. “We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the the way,” the dynamic duo revealed in May while sharing a sonogram photo.

“It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift,” they wrote. “So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven.”

Courtesy of Jessa Seewald/Instagram

The Counting On couple ended up welcoming their healthy baby girl on November 8, and they named her Bella Milagro. Fans can tune into Lauren’s heartwarming birth special to see the magical moment.