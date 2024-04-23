Seeking Sister Wife’s Garrick Merrifield is known for courting international sister wives and fans are curious about what the reality TV alum does for a living that allows him to take extended amounts of time off work.

What Is ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Garrick Merrifield’s Job?

Garrick is the president of his company, Merrifield Custom Builders & Landscaping, according to his LinkedIn page.

“I have a custom home building company,” the father of three explained on the season 4 premiere in June 2022. “So, it’s a lot easier for us, as a family, to design a home that fits our plural lifestyle.”

Merrifield Custom Builders & Landscaping focuses on custom landscaping, remodels and design work. “Our team has the know-how and expertise to get done what you need done. We are problem solver’s and love doing custom artistic work,” the company’s website shares. “Our qualified team of professionals bring their experience and know-how with them on every job. But what really sets our services apart from the rest of the industry is our attention to detail and receptiveness to the unique needs of each client.”

The website also offers custom hats with the Merrifield logo, which sell for $30 per unit.

How Else Does Seeking Sister Wife’s Garrick Merrifield Make a Living?

Apart from building custom homes, Garrick, alongside his wife Dannielle Merrifield earns a paycheck from their appearances on TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife. The Colorado couple made their reality TV debut on season 3, which premiered in 2021. Newer reality TV personalities are estimated to make between $1,500 and $3,000 per episode, according to Business Insider. After three years, personalities are estimated to make $7,000 to $10,000 per episode.

Does Garrick Merrifield Own Real Estate?

In Touch confirmed Garrick purchased two acres of land in Buena Vista, Colorado, in June 2021. The home was purchased for $57,000 and Dannielle was added to the deed a few months later.

Garrick invested $241,810 into his own custom home in between property and materials, with plans to construct a 3,900-square-foot two-story abode featuring a 1,020-square-foot detached garage.

How Many Kids Do Garrick and Dannielle Have?

Garrick and Dannielle are parents to three children. The pair are parents to two sons, Geremiah and Solomon, and a daughter named Leia Lilly Melisa Merrifield, whom they secretly welcomed in May 2023.

The pair announced the shocking pregnancy for baby No. 3 during season 5, which aired in April 2024.