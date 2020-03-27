Fresh air! Counting On stars John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett), took to their joint Instagram account to share several rare selfies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“So glad we can social distance together!” the duo captioned the smiling shots, alongside a sun and purple heart emoji.

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet moments. “You two are the cutest!” one person wrote, while another added, “Nice picture.” A third chimed in specifically about the mother of one, writing, “Abbie, you’re the cutest!! Always smiling and happy.”

The couple has likely been keeping busy following the birth of their daughter, Grace Annette Duggar, on January 9. “Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the couple gushed to Us Weekly that same day. ”She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

The pair announced in August 2019 that they were expecting following weeks of speculation. On the family’s hit reality show, they opened up about the moment they found out they were becoming parents.

“It was at the urgent care, I went in for a UTI,” Abbie told her sisters-in-law. “They [were] like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re pregnant.’ And I was like, ‘What?!'”

Courtesy of John and Abbie Duggar/Instagram

These days, the parents have posted only a handful of photos of their baby girl on social media. Most recently, John and Abbie shared a sweet pic of their then 8-week-old with the caption, “Our Little Miss Sunshine.”

The snap was so precious, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Duggar (née Swanson), commented, “She’s so cute!!!” (And we have to agree). More pics, please!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.