It was a shock! On the season finale of Counting On, John David Duggar‘s wife, Abbie Grace Burnett, surprised her sisters-in-law when she joined them for their pregnancy photo shoot. Before that moment, only he and his twin sister, Jana Duggar, had been aware she was even expecting. Abbie, 27, also noted during the episode that she wasn’t feeling well early on in her pregnancy, and in fact, it was because she went to the doctor that she even learned she was pregnant in the first place!

“It was at the urgent care, I went in for a UTI,” Abbie explained to Jessa Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Anna Duggar, Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson. “They’re like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re pregnant.’ And I was like, what?!”

John, 29, and Abbie first announced to the world that they were expecting on August 1. “We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise.”

Courtesy of John David and Abbie Duggar/Instagram

But poor Abbie hasn’t had the easiest time with this pregnancy. In fact, she’s been suffering from morning sickness so severe that she was officially diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum.

“It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks with severe morning sickness,” John David told Us Weekly in October. “She got diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, and she was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”

At least the photoshoot seemed enjoyable for Abbie, even though she admitted earlier in the episode she felt ill that day. “The reaction from the girls was a lot of fun,” she said of the get-together. “They genuinely were surprised I think. And very, very excited for us.”

“I couldn’t wait for y’all to know,” she told her sisters-in-law. “I was like, ‘I need some advice!'” No worries, Abbie! Between all of the Duggars, there’s no way you won’t be able to get pregnancy advice from someone.