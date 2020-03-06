Too cute! John David Duggar’s daughter with Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) is growing up so fast, and the parents just shared a new photo of her at 8 weeks old. Fawning over their adorable little girl, they declared that she is their very own “little miss sunshine.” And she looks it, too — in the picture, shared Thursday, March 5, the tiny tot is wearing the sweetest yellow onesie with white polka dots and cap sleeves.

“Precious. Such a happy baby,” one fan commented with hearts. “Grace is the spitting image of John-David,” another wrote. A third disagreed, writing, “She looks just like Abbie!” The consensus was clear that, no matter who she looks like, the infant is absolutely adorable. Even uncle Josiah Duggar and aunt Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) chimed in. “She’s so cute!” they wrote.

Photos of the little girl are few and far between, so it’s always special when the parents share a glimpse of her. Fans got their first look on January 9, just a few days after the parents brought her home from the hospital. “Welcome to our world, Grace Annette (Gracie)!!!” they wrote. “Gracie was born early Tuesday morning. She was 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 3/4 inches long. We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!”

A few weeks later, they shared a second shot of her swaddled and sleeping while being cradled by her mom and dad. “I think our hearts have grown 10 sizes!” one of the parents wrote. On February 7, they celebrated her one-month milestone, calling their daughter their “sweet doll baby.” After that, John, 30, and Abbie, 27, didn’t share another shot until March.

Despite the lack of photos, the Duggar granddaughter has been popular among her many aunts and uncles so far, especially Jana Duggar. Her dad’s twin even took the opportunity to babysit so the parents could head out for a romantic date night on February 26. “Thanks to Aunt @janamduggar, Mommy and Daddy got a special evening out last night!” the couple wrote on Instagram. “Loved getting to watch Gracie!” Jana responded.

The tiny tot is making the rounds with the rest of the family, too. While Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) was in town with her daughter, Felicity, all of the Duggar ladies got together for a shopping expedition. Abbie and her mini-me were only too happy to join. “Gracie and I had so much fun shopping with all the girls on Saturday!” the new mom told fans, sharing a photo of the baby strapped to her chest in a sweet carrier. “Love my little shopping buddy.”