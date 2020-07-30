Courtesy Jessa Duggar/Instagram

Is baby No. 4 on the way? Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) sparked pregnancy rumors when dad Jim Bob Duggar was caught on camera cracking a joke about welcoming a new baby to the family. When the Duggar daughter and husband Ben Seewald threw a small party for daughter Ivy Jane Seewald, the grandpa implied the tiny tot’s birthday cake was doubling as a gender reveal cake.

“This will tell us if it’s a boy or a girl,” Jim Bob, 55, teased the family as Ivy, 14 months, played with the frosting on her dessert in the July 25 video. Based on the rest of the Counting On crew’s laughter — and the yellow cake underneath the frosting — it’s clear he was just having a little fun. But this isn’t the only time Jessa, 27, has dropped gender reveal hints.

Just a few weeks earlier, the mom of three shared a video of fireworks she and Ben, 25, set off in their backyard. When one let out a cloud of colored smoke, fans couldn’t help but make the connection. “I saw blue smoke and assumed it was a gender reveal,” one commenter wrote. “Ha,” Jessa responded. “[I] thought about just captioning this, ‘It’s a boy!’”

The Counting On cutie’s style has also led to some questions from fans. As she rocks flowy, loose dresses, commenters are wondering if she’s trying to hide a baby bump. “Is Jessa pregnant?” one asked on a recent family photo. “Looks like Jessa may have an announcement coming,” added a second. “The picture of her loose-fitting dress seems to be concealing a little something.” A third chimed in that they be “a quarantine baby” is on its way.

The timing of the Seewalds’ most recent video is also raising eyebrows. Though the family posted the clip in late July, Ivy celebrated her first birthday in May, almost two months earlier. It’s possible the TLC stars delayed the party thanks to the coronavirus crisis — or just delayed posting about the party — but she may also be sharing older photos and videos to avoid bump speculation.

Of course, Jessa wouldn’t be the only one expecting in her family if baby No. 4 really is on the way. Little sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) is pregnant with a little girl she and husband Austin Forsyth are expecting in mid-August. The Duggars recently got together to celebrate at her baby shower, though pregnant Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) wasn’t able to make the trip. The California mama also has a little girl on the way with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

This family may have just welcomed an army of babies, but, when it comes to the Duggars, the family tree is always ~counting on.~