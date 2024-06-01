Jennifer Lopez was spotted looking glum just hours after she announced her This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour was canceled amid her ongoing marital issues with Ben Affleck.

The Wedding Planner actress, 54, appeared somber while arriving at Mihran K. Studios in Burbank, California, on Friday, May 31, according to photos obtained by TMZ. After she got out of her car, Jennifer met up with her team and hugged one of the women before they went into the studio.

Jennifer – who dressed comfortably in an oversized sweatshirt, matching sweatpants and sunglasses – appeared just as upset when she was seen leaving the studio.

She was spotted just hours after she announced her tour – which was scheduled to kick off in June – had been canceled. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she told her fans via her OntheJLo website on May 31. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…” she added.

Meanwhile, promoter Live Nation announced that the tour had been canceled because Jennifer is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” They also explained that refunds would be issued to those who purchased tickets.

While it’s been reported that Jennifer has been having a hard time selling tickets for the tour, the decision is also likely linked to her marital problems with Ben, 51.

On May 15, In Touch exclusively revealed that Ben had “moved out” of their shared home and the pair was “headed for a divorce.”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider said about the Argo actor, adding that he was not to “blame” for their problems. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

One day later, Jennifer and Ben were photographed together for the first time in 47 days on May 16. The Gone Girl actor was spotted sitting behind the wheel of his car and leaning across the vehicle to open the passenger side door for Jennifer, according to photos exclusively obtained by In Touch. The pair reunited to attend his child Fin’s school play, and they were also joined by Jennifer’s child Emme, 15, for the rare outing.

Gotham/GC Images

Despite seemingly trying to prove their relationship is OK, another insider exclusively told In Touch that Jennifer hired “crisis PR to help navigate” the split and “a divorce filing is imminent.”

While Ben was noticeably absent from all of Jennifer’s promotional events for her movie Atlas, they were once again spotted together while attending his daughter Violet’s graduation party on May 30. However, the reunion didn’t last long and The Daily Mail reported that they went their separate ways after the bash.