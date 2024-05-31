Jennifer-Lopez-Cancels-Tour-Amid-Ben-Affleck-Marriage-Woes

Jennifer Lopez announced she’s cancelling her upcoming This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour while in the midst of her marriage crisis with husband Ben Affleck.

The “On the Floor” singer, 54, told fans via her OntheJLo website on Friday, May 31, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

She continued, “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Promoter Live Nation announced that that Jennifer’s tour had been scrapped because she is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” and that refunds would be issued to ticket holders.

The “Dinero” singer was due to kick off her tour on June 24 in Orlando, Florida.

​Ticket sales had been lagging, and dates in seven major cities were cancelled in March, including stops in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans and Houston scheduled for late August.

The tour originally held the same title as her new album, This Is Me … Now, but Jennifer’s team laterchanged the name to This Is Me .. Live: The Greatest Hits in hopes of boosting interest.

The Hustlers star’s tour cancellation comes after In Touch exclusively reported that she and Ben were living apart and on the road to a divorce. Ben, 51, moved out of their $60 million Beverly Hills estate and into a $100,000 a month rental home in Brentwood, California, closer to ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, a source exclusively told In Touch on May 15.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” the insider revealed. It came one day after the Maid in Manhattan star was photographed house hunting solo in Beverly Hills on May 14.

In Touch exclusively published the first photos of Ben and Jennifer together in 47 days on May 17, after the pair had not been seen in public together since March 30. They attended a school play for his child, Fin, in Los Angeles.

Ben failed to support J. Lo at the Met Gala on May 6, not attending despite her being a co-chair. She cut a lonely figure walking the red carpet solo, as many fashion reporters were shocked her husband wasn’t with her to make their Met debut as a couple.

The couple married in July 2022 after a whirlwind year of dating, as they reconnected several weeks after Jennifer and then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez split in April 2021.

Ben and Jennifer were originally set to marry in September 2003 after falling in love on the set of the film Gigli. The duo called off the wedding at the last minute and broke up in January 2004. They each went on to marry other people and start families. For J. Lo, she wed fellow singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, six months after splitting from Ben. They share twins Max and Emme

The duo has been photographed several times in recent weeks attending events involving their children. Most recently, J. Lo accompanied Ben and his mother, Ann Boldt, to the Argo star’s daughter Violet’s high school graduation party on Thursday, May 30.

Jennifer was seen wearing dark sunglasses and looking at the ground while arriving, putting her hands in the pockets of her dress as the duo showed no signs of PDA. She was photographed leaving the event after one hour, while Ben and his mom stayed on.

A source told In Touch exclusively that Ben initiated the split for self-preservation, especially in light of his multiple trips to rehab.

“At the end of the day, Ben has to protect himself, and that’s why he initiated the separation,” said the insider on Thursday, May 30. “He’s scared if they stay together, he could seriously self-destruct.”