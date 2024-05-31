For years, rumors have swirled that pop divas Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez don’t like each other. But, according to Mariah, they just don’t know each other.

The drama began years back when the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer signed a record deal and began collaborating with Mariah’s ex-husband, record executive Tommy Mottola, and the media started to compare their talents.

That certainly didn’t seem to sit well with the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress, and the rest is history. In Touch takes a look back at their ongoing feud.