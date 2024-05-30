Ben-Affleck-and-Jennifer-Lopez-Reunite-for-Graduation-Party

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited on Thursday, May 30, amid their marriage woes and once again it was for the sake of one of their children.

The pair were photographed in Los Angeles arriving for Ben’s daughter Violet‘s high school graduation festivities. He appeared to be carrying a gift, holding a large square wicker basket with pink tissue paper emerging from the top. Ben, 51, shares Violet with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Argo star dressed up in a grey suit with an unbuttoned white shirt while J. Lo, 54, wore a plunging floral midi dress. The “On the Floor” singer hid her face behind sunglasses and looked down a the ground while keeping her hands in the pockets of her frock.

Ben’s mom, Ann Boldt, accompanied the pair, walking behind them down the street. The Gone Girl actor attended another event for Violet’s graduation on Monday, May 27, but flew solo while arriving.

This was the first time Ben and Jennifer had been photographed together in public since May 19, when they supported her child Emme at a school event in Santa Monica, California.

Afterward, the duo went to dinner at the private club, Soho House, in West Hollywood, California. Both looked glum as they arrived at the elevator, as Ben walked ahead of his wife with no physical contact.

The outing came after Ben and Jen reunited publicly for the first time in 47 days on May 16, when they attended his child Finn’s school play.

During their time apart, the Air star shocked fans when he didn’t attend the Met Gala alongside the Hustlers star, who was a co-chair of the May 6 event. Jennifer walked the red carpet solo, barely able to crack a smile.

On May 14, the “Dinero” songstress was photographed house hunting in Beverly Hills, even though she and Ben purchased a $60 million estate there in May 2023.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” a source told In Touch exclusively on May 15.

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for, ” the insider continued. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The Justice League star moved into a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood, California, which he was photographed leaving on May 16.

“At the end of the day, Ben has to protect himself, and that’s why he initiated the separation,” an insider told In Touch exclusively on Thursday, May 30. “He’s scared if they stay together, he could seriously self-destruct.”