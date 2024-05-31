Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Went Separate Ways After Grad Event

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front for his daughter Violet’s graduation party, but it didn’t last for long.

The couple left the party together on Thursday, May 30, and took a black Cadillac Escalade to the rental property Ben, 51, has reportedly been living in alone. However, after arriving at the mansion in Brentwood, Jennifer, 54, immediately got in a car with her assistant and left, according to The Daily Mail.

Rumors of trouble in the couple’s marriage ​had been swirling for the last few months. Jennifer attended the Met Gala solo on May 6, and that only added fuel to the fire.

“Ben not being at the Met Gala with Jen, even though he’s got a great excuse, he’s working, is causing more questions than either of them want,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on May 7. “Even the red carpet fashion commentators were confused, thinking Ben would be right behind Jen, but nope, she went solo, which shocked a lot of people.”

That same week, a separate source shared with In Touch that the two had been keeping their distance lately.

“Ben and J. Lo are normally together 24/7, but lately, they’ve been spending time apart,” the insider said on May 8. “Jen’s need to make their relationship so public and perfect often leaves Ben feeling overwhelmed and henpecked. He just needs to be by himself sometimes, out of her shadow.”

The source continued, “She’s giving him some breathing room. Of course she was a little hurt, but she knows he loves her. He just needed a break from the red carpets and publicity that she craves. Ben thinks having independent lives and separate interests is healthy for the relationship. J. Lo doesn’t totally agree, but she gets it.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

However, on May 15, another source revealed to In Touch that a divorce was likely on the horizon for Ben and J. Lo.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” the insider shared.

The source continued, “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Since then, the Argo star and Jennifer have been spotted out and about ​on rare occasions. Jennifer was seen house hunting in Los Angeles on May 15 as she looked at a luxury property in Beverly Hills with her longtime producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.