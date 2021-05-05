Jennifer Garner and John Miller Are ‘Back Together’ Less Than 1 Year After Split

A new chapter in their love story! Jennifer Garner and John Miller are dating again less than a year after In Touch confirmed the couple parted ways.

“Jen and John are back on,” a source told Us Weekly about their rekindled romance on Tuesday, May 4. “It started up a few weeks ago.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The Yes Day actress, 49, and businessman, 42, previously split up before Los Angeles, California, went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, an insider revealed to In Touch in August 2020. At the time, the source noted there was still a chance the pair may reunite down the line.

“Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could reconcile their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over,” added the insider, confirming the duo had no animosity post-breakup.

John, who shares two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell, started seeing the Golden Globe winner in the summer of 2018. They were spotted on their first public appearance together during a movie theater date in November. That same year, Jennifer and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, finalized their divorce.

Ben, 48, and Jennifer welcomed three kids while they were together: daughters Violet, 15, and Serafina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. Fortunately, the former flames have proven to be amicable coparents in the wake of their breakup.

Shutterstock; MEGA

As for her relationship with John, it appeared to be a great place before their split in 2020. Because they led very different lives, it balanced out for both of them.

“[John]’s very independent and likes to take things slow. He has a young daughter that he’s also coparenting, so he’s not trying to insert himself in Jen’s public life,” another source told In Touch about the CaliGroup CEO in March of last year. “He’s fine being in the background. He loves Jen and she loves him, they’re still going strong, but the coronavirus forced them to see a little less of each other than usual.”

Maybe the second time’s the charm!