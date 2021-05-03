Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World held on Sunday, May 2, following their recent hangout.

The 51-year-old entertainer rocked a sparkly fringe outfit while performing on stage during the event. Later, she was joined by her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and they sang “Sweet Caroline” together. She then changed into a yellow dress for her second performance before wearing a neon-colored bodysuit for her third time on stage.

As for Ben, 48, he took to the stage alongside Jimmy Kimmel, who dressed up as Robin, for a funny skit.

Just a few days earlier, Ben and Jen were seen spending time together in Los Angeles, years after they dated and were engaged. According to Page Six, the Oscar winner has been spotted multiple times going to J. Lo’s California home. The dad of three — who shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — has been picked up in a white Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to the “On the Floor” singer.

They “are hanging out again,” an insider exclusively told In Touch following news of her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” explained the source. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”

The Good Will Hunting alum and Hustlers star, 51, met on the set of Gigli in 2001. They were engaged from 2002 to 2004 and made headlines as “Bennifer” during their years together. Following their split, they remained on good terms. Ben even gushed about his ex when speaking to InStyle for their May cover story, which was published in April.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” the director said of the Grammy nominee. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.”

The Gone Girl actor revealed that Jen is the “hardest working person I’ve come across in this business,” noting she has “great talent” and has “worked very hard for her success.”

Despite calling off their engagement, the insider divulged that the “drama is behind them.” They said, “They had hashed that out years ago, even though Jen still gives him grief about it, which he admits he deserves … it’s all in the past.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Ben and Jen at Sunday’s Vax Live Concert.