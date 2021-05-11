Exclusive Jennifer Garner Thinks Ben Affleck and J. Lo Are a ‘Great Match’: ‘She Has Given Her Blessing’

Seal of approval! Jennifer Garner thinks ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are a “great match,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch amid the duo’s reunion.

The Yes Day actress, 49, “is really happy for them,” the source tells In Touch. “She’s moved on [with John Miller] and Ben has moved on too! She’s glad that he met a woman who is successful in her own right and isn’t using Ben for fame.”

Bennifer has become the talk of the town ever since the Oscar winner, 48, was photographed visiting Lopez’s mansion in Los Angeles, California, in April 2021. Affleck was seen being picked up in a white Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to Lopez, 51, according to Page Six. The pair reportedly started spending time together after she returned to L.A. from shooting her new film, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic. Following his visits to her home, the pair attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, albeit separately.

More recently, Affleck and Lopez enjoyed a week-long vacation together in Montana. “Ben is known for jumping into relationships and Jennifer hopes that J. Lo isn’t rebounding after Alex Rodriguez, but all in all, she has given her blessing,” the source tells In Touch about Garner’s reaction to the romance rumors.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in 2002 and called off their wedding the following year, before ultimately parting ways in 2004.

Amid the speculation that Bennifer could be on again, Matt Damon also gave his seal of approval to the duo while promoting his latest movie, Stillwater. The actor said he hadn’t heard about their possible rekindled romance until Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb talked about it.

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” Damon joked during his May 11 appearance on the Today show.

“It is the first time I heard about it,” Damon later said. “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Affleck and Lopez fueled reconciliation rumors shortly after she announced her split from her former fiancé Rodriguez on April 15. The Argo star also went through a breakup of his own from girlfriend Ana de Armas in January.

Garner and Affleck previously wed in 2005 and they went on to welcome three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, before splitting in 2015 and finalizing their divorce in 2018. Lopez, for her part, got married to Marc Anthony in 2004. They welcomed twins, 13-year-olds Max and Emme in 2008, but the former couple split three years later and finalized their divorce in 2014.

Even though it’s been 17 years since Lopez and Affleck called it quits, they seem to be getting right back on track!