Supermom to the rescue! Jennifer Garner is staying “hands-on” with her three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Jen is the first to admit that having the kids at home isn’t easy but she’s dealing with it like a pro!”

“Jen takes homeschooling in her stride,” the source explains. The 47-year-old often “sits with her kids while they work.”

Aside from helping her kids with their school assignments, she is making sure to hold gym class while in lockdown. “Outdoor exercise is part of her family’s daily routine,” the insider shares. “She’ll take the kids on a walk or bike ride to keep them healthy and active.” Throughout the pandemic, the 13 Going on 30 actress has been spotted on numerous walks with her daughters. As for Samuel, he “loves skateboarding but he usually practices in their yard. Jen’s set up a mini skateboard park for him.”

Shutterstock

In addition to making sure her family gets their daily dose of exercise, “Jen does arts and crafts with the kids to keep them busy,” the source says. “Seraphina shares her parents’ creative streak and enjoys painting and drawing. Violet is passionate about cooking and she and Jen spend hours together in the kitchen baking. All the kids love decorating cakes!”

While the Catch Me If You Can alum is doing her best to keep her kids entertained in quarantine, they are sad to be seeing less of their dad, Ben Affleck. “Ben and Jen are still coparenting, but because of the lockdown, he isn’t seeing the kids as frequently,” another source exclusively told In Touch on April 2. “They’re staying with Jen at her house, which is only a few minutes’ drive away from Ben, so at least they’re close by.”

Although the three siblings “really miss” Ben’s visits, “They’re constantly in contact … and FaceTime every day.” The Batman star, 47, has been in quarantine with his girlfriend Ana de Armas, and it seems like staying in close quarters has been good for the couple. “Self-isolating together has brought Ben and Ana closer together,” a third source shared on March 24. “They’re crazy about each other!”

As for Jen, she “hasn’t seen much” of her boyfriend John Miller “because of the whole social distancing thing,” the insider said. Despite being apart, they are “doing great.”

It looks like Jen is killing the mom game, as always!