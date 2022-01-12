It Pays to Be a ‘Teen Mom’ — Find Out How Much Money the Cast Makes Per Episode

Who knew becoming a Teen Mom could be so lucrative? The reality star mamas began their television journeys on 16 and Pregnant, and since then, fans have watched the girls upgrade their homes, cars and ahem, ~assets.~ So how much do they actually make?

Although no one can say for sure due to their MTV contracts, a report from Business Insider suggests Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and more are making bank. “For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” the report reads. However, “after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

Cheyenne Floyd is one of the newest members of the franchise. According to Mommy Things, she initially made an entry-level salary that was estimated to be around $3,000 per episode. That being said, now that she’s been on the series for nearly four years, she’s likely moved up the ranks.

As for Mackenzie McKee? The Teen Mom 3 alum clearly brought the drama because she reportedly made anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000 during her first season on Teen Mom OG.

And let’s not forget about the dads. Though the reality shows‘ titles exclude fathers, they play just as big of a role in the franchise’s success. Back in 2016, Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska)’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind defended himself after accusing MTV of pushing a false narrative.

At the time, Adam shared an Instagram photo of himself and his daughters walking his dogs, and one user commented, “

In response, he wrote, “They won’t … which is why I ended the show … won’t give them what they want anymore … idc how much $$ they offer … season stacked up to be $285,000 a year … told em keep your f–king money I don’t want the s–t anymore … I wasn’t raised that way I’d rather have a 9-5 and a mortgage struggling with bills … ppl say I’m crazy for turning it down … well I say they are crazy for wanting that kind of attention trust me … it’s not worth it.”

The reality TV dad added, “See they won’t tell you how much everyone makes from the show … and I’m not spose [sic] to say … but frankly I don’t give a s–t lol … and you think 285kish is a lot … s–t … the women get hellava lot more than that!”

Keep scrolling to find out how much money your favorite Teen Moms get paid.