Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans is struggling financially amid growing legal bills and an outstanding $46,000 tax lien.

The MTV personality, 32, and husband, David Eason’s legal fees are “piling up” as they face two major court battles, with sources telling The U.S. Sun on Tuesday, February 13, that the pair have been left in a “financial crisis.”

Jenelle and David, 35, — who tied the knot in 2017 — are currently paying for “what amounts to a full legal team” as they fight a custody case against Child Protective Services for Jenelle’s son, Jace Evans. Meanwhile, David continues to fight against felony charges for his alleged attack on the teen in September 2023.

Beyond the legal fees, In Touch previously confirmed Jenelle and David still owe $46,406 in an outstanding state tax lien from 2020, nearly four years after its initial filing.

“There is no discernable steady income coming into the house beyond the clickbait Jenelle does, and her OnlyFans account, which she keeps up with sporadically at best,” a source told the publication of the MTV star’s income, claiming the couple is “terrible” with money.

“They order take-out all the time to feed four or five mouths when Maryssa is home,” the insider continued, referring to Jenelle’s 16-year-old stepdaughter. “They go on pricey trips with — and without — the kids, and they sink money on their always-breaking, expensive toys, like the boat and their ATV.”

Jace — whom Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis — was placed in CPS custody following several runaway attempts. After Jace’s third runaway attempt in September 2023, the 14-year-old went back to living with his grandmother, Barbara Evans, who had custody of him before parental control was transferred to his mother in March 2023. There, he allegedly told Barbara that his stepfather had assaulted him.

After visible marks were found on Jace’s arm and neck, David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on October 26, 2023, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch. The documents also claimed that Jace’s injuries were not inflicted by “accidental means.”

Eason appeared in Columbus Superior Court on January 10, and was indicted on child abuse charges. The MTV alum was also hit with a new charge, felony assault by strangulation, according to multiple reports.

“They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” the court clerk confirmed to In Touch on January 12.

Despite the harsh accusations against Eason, Jenelle has stood by her man and has called the child abuse charges against him “BS.”

“I live in the most corrupt place in the world. It’s funny how bias people are against us … when the truth comes out I hope you feel stupid,” she wrote via Facebook on January 12. “I cannot stand where I live. … Can’t even call for concerns about them causing mass chaos because I get threatened to get thrown in jail, nice,” Jenelle added, referring to the local authorities in Columbus County, North Carolina.