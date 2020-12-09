Here comes the bride? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s girlfriend, Saffire Matos, called the Jersey Shore star her “future hubby” on Instagram.

“This girl keeps looking at me in the gym, should I talk to her?!” the 35-year-old playfully teased in a video shared via his Story on Tuesday, December 8. In the next slide, he reposted Saffire’s clip with the husband tag and wrote, “I told you she kept looking at me.”

The dad of one — who shares daughter Ariana Sky Margo with ex Jen Harley — went Instagram official with the professional eyelash technician in October.

It’s unclear how long Ronnie has been dating the brunette beauty, but the MTV star seemingly pointed to their romance beginning earlier this year. “All in [one] week,” a fan commented on their boating photos. “It’s been [eight] months,” the Famously Single alum responded.

Needless to say, Ron is smitten with his new lady. “You can’t force happiness,” he captioned a photo that showed Saffire with her legs wrapped around his waist as they enjoyed some fun in the sun. “When you know it’s real, you realize it eventually chooses you,” he continued with a hashtag that read, “Happiness is a gift.”

The Bronx native and Jen went public with their new relationships just hours apart. The real estate agent shared pictures of herself cuddling up to a new man while celebrating her birthday.

“Obsessed with you,” she captioned a snap kissing her hunky mystery man on a yacht at the time.

Previously, Jen exclusively told In Touch that she and Ronnie — who dated on-and-off from 2017 to 2019 — had a difficult time breaking their “toxic cycle” before ending things for good. These days, she’s simply interested in coparenting “peacefully” for the sake of their 2-year-old.

“Our problem was we knew what was bothering us. Our underlying thing was cheating, but we would never do anything [about it],” she explained about her and Ronnie’s romance. “We would just sweep things under the rug, but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that. So when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

It seems like the former flames are in a better place these days. Think she’ll get an invite to the wedding?