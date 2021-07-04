Is ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ on Tonight? TLC’s Fourth of July TV Schedule

Hot dogs, fireworks and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? TLC fans look forward to watching new episodes of season 6 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff every Sunday night, but since this Sunday falls on July 4, a.k.a. Independence Day, fans are wondering if they’ll be able to tune in to a new episode of their favorite reality TV show after celebrating the Fourth of July. Keep scrolling below to find out if 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will be on tonight!

Is 90 Day Fiancé on Tonight?

Unfortunately, no. TLC will not be airing a new episode of its flagship reality TV series on Sunday, July 4 because of the Fourth of July.

The network confirmed the news via Instagram, writing, “There’s no new episode this week, but you can stream all the #90DayFiance you want on @discoveryplus.”

Instead, TLC will be replaying past episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk as fan-favorite cast members watch and react to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 so far.

When Is 90 Day Fiancé Coming Back?

Don’t worry, 90 Day fans! The show will only skip one week and return on July 11.

When the show returns, more drama will be in store for sure. TLC dropped a sneak peek for the upcoming episode via Instagram on July 4.

When viewers catch back up with stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, the couple will still be in the rocky place they left off in. “Are you done talking?” Michael asked his wife during a tense video call. “No, I’m not! I’m an American!” Angela yelled. “This time, I’m not letting Angela win,” the Nigerian native said in his confessional amid their fight.

Here’s a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Recap So Far

Angela and Michael’s costars are also bringing the drama when the show returns from its one-week hiatus! According to a preview for the next episode, things are still tense between Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith. After the couple got into a fight less than 24 hours after she touched down from America in his native country of South Africa, they get into another argument over Tiffany confiding in Ronald’s mother about the issues in their marriage.

Yara Zaya was struggling with life as a new mom while her husband, Jovi Dufren, was away for work. After his work trip was delayed even longer, Jovi will finally make it back home in time for their first holidays as a family of three with their newborn daughter, Mylah.

After Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa finally settled their differences within their own marriage, their extended family arrives to create outside drama when Asuelu’s mom and sister, who don’t get along with Kalani, decide to surprise them with a visit for the holidays.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina were struggling with living under his parents’ roof, but it seems they are finally able to find an apartment that they can afford — and they drop the bombshell news that they’re moving out on his mom and dad after they’ve already signed the lease.

As for Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva, it seems they experience a total communication breakdown after Mike claimed Natalie “ghosted” him and went MIA on the morning of her nose surgery.

Fans will have to wait until next week to see what happens next!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.