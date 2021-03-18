Brothers Prince Harry and Prince William to Meet Before Planned Reunion Despite Being on ‘Bad Terms’

Prince Harry and Prince William plan to meet before reuniting on what would have been Princess Diana‘s 60th birthday.

“For all their differences, the two are still totally bonded on preserving their mother’s legacy,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s a real shame that they’re on such bad terms going into this because it’s going to be very emotional.”

The brothers commissioned a statue of their mother in 2017 “to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world.” After plans were delayed, William and Harry released a rare joint statement to provide an update on the tribute to Diana, who died in 1997 at the age of 36.

“The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess’ 60th birthday,” they shared in August 2020. “The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.”

Phil Harris/AP/Shutterstock

Though rumors of an alleged feud between the princes have been ongoing for years, their drama came to a head during Harry‘s bombshell interview with wife Meghan Markle.

During the 2-hour special on Sunday, March 7, Meghan said that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [son Archie‘s] skin might be when he’s born.” Later in the interview, Harry refused to comment on who was behind the racially charged comment. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

The accusation later prompted William to clap back. On March 11, the Duke of Cambridge told a Sky News reporter, “We are very much not a racist family.”

A separate statement released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth also addressed the issues raised during the Sussex‘s interview. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” it read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.” The short, 61-word statement allegedly speaks volumes about how the royals are coping following the sit-down. The comment “some recollections may vary” was reportedly an “underlying jab” and indicates dissent among the family, a royal insider told People. Time will tell what the future holds for the brothers’ relationship.