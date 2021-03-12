A resurfaced email allegedly from Meghan Markle about Duchess Kate has been revealed, days after her tell-all interview with Prince Harry.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie claimed the couple’s frustration with Buckingham Palace officials “came to a head” when Harry was asked to cosign a statement denying a story that cast Prince William in a bad light.

A piece from The Times stated the future king had “constantly bullied” the Sussexes before they decided to step back from their royal duties. When her husband was asked to deny the story, Meghan allegedly messaged an aide saying, “Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry].”

In the piece for Harper’s Bazaar, Scobie claimed the pregnant Suits alum, 39, then asked why her “side of the story was never considered important to anyone.”

He added, “As the cruel commentary, racist attacks, death threats and negative tabloid stories piled up — and the institution continued to ignore the problem — Meghan later likened the experience to a friend as ‘death by a thousand cuts.'”

Shutterstock

During the candid tell-all which aired Sunday, the California native addressed the rumor she made her sister-in-law cry before her wedding. “The reverse happened,” she explained, noting that a few days before the couple’s 2018 nuptials, Kate, 39, “was upset about the flower girl dresses.”

Meghan further elaborated that the Duchess of Cambridge apologized and “brought me flowers and a note” saying she was sorry. However, she claimed the palace did not defend her in the press when contradictory stories about the incident made headlines.

On Thursday, March 11, Prince William, 38, spoke out about the allegations made in the CBS special, including claims of racism.

“We are very much not a racist family,” he bluntly assured, before adding he hasn’t spoken to his brother “yet” but he “will do.”

Queen Elizabeth also addressed the issues raised during the Sussex‘s interview with a 61-word statement.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” it read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”