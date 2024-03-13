Robert Garrison Brown’s friend called for Sister Wives to be canceled as he paid tribute to the former reality star.

“You told me you’d always be there for me. You said you’d speak at my future wedding and that you’d want us all to live next to each other once we settled down,” Garrison’s friend Bryson Cook wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 11. “I remember the days where you would be the one convincing me to stay for all three hours of church. I remember the late night chats about life and the future. I’m mad at you Robert, I’m mad you left without talking to me one last time. I KNOW I’ll get to see you again and we can hug it out then, but for now I’m angry…. I miss you buddy.”

Bryson then pleaded for the TLC show to be canceled by adding the hashtags “Stormin Mormons for Life,” “Cancel Sister Wives” and “Plan of Salvation.”

In addition to the tribute, Bryson shared several throwback photos of him and Garrison over the years. Meanwhile, a handful of others took to the comments section to send their condolences, and one person also agreed that Sister Wives should be taken off the air.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to cancel this show. I pray to God they don’t go right back to ‘the way it was’ and don’t take the time to honor this wonderful young man’s legacy,” the social media user commented. “He is not out of sight, out of mind. You could feel his goodness through the screen. Prayers to all who loved and respected Garrison.”

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s son died at the age of 25 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirmed to In Touch on March 5. His body was discovered at his Flagstaff, Arizona, home by his younger brother Gabriel Brown. Gabe, 22, was visiting his brother after Janelle, 54, began to worry about Garrison after he sent concerning texts to people who work for the family on March 4. “I want to hate you for sharing the good times.. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison wrote, according to the police.

Garrison’s parents confirmed his death just hours after the news broke. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the mother of six shared via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram

Despite Bryson’s pleas, Sister Wives is reportedly still filming in light of the tragedy. “The family is normally always filming, whether it’s [with] actual cameras or on their phones,” a source told The Sun on March 6. “As sad as it is, [Garrison’s] unexpected death came during the timeline of filming.”

Fans watched Garrison grow up on the show, while his feud with Kody, 55, was heavily featured in the most recent seasons. The father-son duo had a falling out when they disagreed on Kody’s strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Janelle confirmed they weren’t on speaking terms at the time of Garrison’s death.