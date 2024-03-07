Sister Wives fans will get to see how the Brown family dealt with the unexpected death of Robert Garrison Brown, as TLC cameras continued filming amid the tragedy, according to a Wednesday, March 6, report from The Sun.

“The family is normally always filming, whether it’s [with] actual cameras or on their phones,” a source told The Sun. “As sad as it is, [Garrison’s] unexpected death came during the timeline of filming.” TLC has not responded to In Touch’s request for comment.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown confirmed their son’s death on Tuesday, March 5. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle, 54, wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Police confirmed to In Touch that Garrison, who was 25 years old, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his residence in Flagstaff, Arizona. A police report revealed that Garrison was still estranged from Kody, 55, at the time of his death.

The strained father/son relationship has been seen on Sister Wives, with the show documenting Kody’s falling out with Garrison and Gabriel Brown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “TLC is going to want to continue the storyline and fans are going to expect to know what happened to [Garrison],” The Sun’s source added. “I can’t imagine any of this won’t be filmed. I just don’t know how far this will go and how deep the family will get.”

Gabe, 22, was the one to find Garrison and alert the police on Tuesday, March 5. He paid a visit to his older brother’s home per Janelle’s request, as she was concerned about text messages that Garrison had sent on the evening of Monday, March 4. In a conversation with people who work with the Brown family, Garrison wrote, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” according to Janelle, via the police report.

Although Janelle was seemingly not part of the group chat, she said she reached out to Garrison herself once she was told about the ominous message. The two had a “brief conversation” and Garrison eventually stopped responding, the TLC star said.

Janelle told police that she “should have gotten” Garrison “help” before his death by apparent suicide. It was not the first time she publicly discussed her concerns about her son’s well-being. On a Sister Wives episode in October 2023, Janelle admitted to being “worried” about Gabe and Garrison’s “mental health” amid their issues with Kody.

“Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply,” she said. “But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything. [Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).