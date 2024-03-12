Despite a report claiming that Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and wife Robyn Brown’s Flagstaff, Arizona, home was visited by a CARE unit after son Robert Garrison Brown’s death, In Touch can exclusively confirm dispatch was never sent.

“Kody and Robyn Brown’s home was not visited by a CARE Unit or another service affiliated with Terros Health,” an official exclusively told In Touch on Monday, March 11, three days after blogger Without a Crystal Ball reported a unit was sent to the home belonging to Kody, 55, and Robyn, 45.

The blog’s post claimed that a neighbor of the couple contacted WOCB’s Katie Paulson saying that three cars “whizzed through their neighborhood” and arrived at the Brown house just two days after Kody’s son Garrison was found dead at his home from an apparent suicide.

Without a Crystal Ball offered photos taken by a neighbor of the reported CARE unit – which includes a Flagstaff Fire Department firefighter/EMT and a trained behavioral health specialist from Terros Health – but Flagstaff Police previously told In Touch that no such unit was dispatched to the home.

On March 5, Garrison died at age 25. The third son of Kody and his ex-wife Janelle Brown was found dead in his townhouse by his younger brother Gabe and died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Despite their separation, Kody and Janelle, 54, released a joint statement confirming their son’s death.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” Kody and Janelle wrote on their respective Instagram pages. “Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison grew up on his family’s hit TLC reality TV series, Sister Wives, which premiered in 2010 when he was 11 years old. Unfortunately, the last story line regarding Garrison was focused on his estrangement from his father, Kody, as Garrison and his brother Gabe butted heads with Kody over his strict COVID-19 rules. According to a police report obtained by In Touch, Janelle confirmed that Garrison and Kody were still estranged at the time of his death.

On an October 8, 2023, episode of the show, Janelle admitted that she was concerned about how the estrangement from Kody was affecting her older sons.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” Janelle said in a confessional. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything.”

She added that Garrison “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

In the same police report obtained by In Touch, Janelle admitted to police that she “should have gotten” her son “help.”