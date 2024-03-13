While grieving the death of Robert Garrison Brown, Christine Brown is appreciative of the support she’s gotten from her family and fans. The Sister Wives star shared a video of a gift basket she received from husband David Woolley’s daughter on Tuesday, March 12.

“We came home to this basket from David’s daughter, Raegan,” Christine, 51, captioned the clip on her Instagram Story. “I feel so blessed with all the love and support.” In addition to the basket, which was filled with candy and other treats, Christine received a supportive message from her stepdaughter, which said, “We love you guys! Enjoy this basket full of sunshine.”

Although Garrison was not Christine’s biological child – his parents were Janelle Brown and Kody Brown – the two had a close relationship, as the TLC star helped raise all of Janelle’s kids. Garrison, who was 25 years old, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5.

christinebrown_sw/Instagram

“Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before,” Christine admitted in a Sunday, March 10, Instagram post. “I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son.”

Christine and Janelle, 54, have both ended their relationships with Kody, 55, but stayed close friends with each other. The family patriarch remains married to only Robyn Brown, as his relationship with Meri Brown also ended in 2023. Despite the estrangements and tense family dynamics, the Browns all reunited at Garrison’s funeral on March 9.

“The bright side of his passing is he’s obviously no longer in pain or hurting or sad cause he’s in a better place,” Christine and Kody’s daughter Mykelti Brown said on Patreon. “Of course, I hope he’s in a better place. The other bright side is I got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that.”

Janelle and Kody released a joint statement to confirm their son’s death. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote on March 5. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Three days later, she reminisced about the last time she was with all six of her kids before the tragedy. “I had all my children together last Christmas,” the reality star shared. “It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).