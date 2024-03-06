Sister Wives star Robert Garrison Brown was still estranged from his father, Kody Brown, at the time of his death, according to a Flagstaff, Arizona, police report obtained by TMZ.

Amid the discovery of his body after a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, March 5, Garrison’s mom, Janelle Brown, told police that her son and ex-husband, 54, were not on speaking terms, confirming fan suspicion as to the status of their relationship. Garrison tragically died the night prior on Monday, March 4, the result of suicide. He was 25 years old.

Kody and Garrison’s crumbling relationship was a focal point of Sister Wives season 18, as the two had been estranged since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kody and Garrison – as well as the 25-year-old’s brother Gabe Brown – did not see eye-to-eye when it came to the Brown patriarch’s strict COVID-19 protocols, and their bond diminished as a result.

“I haven’t been in touch with Gabriel and Garrison for quite a while,” Kody revealed to the cameras in November 2023. “I’m pretty sad that I’m not close anymore.”

“There were just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences,” he continued of Garrison and Gabe, 22, who he expected an apology from before moving towards reconciliation. “Right now, there’s not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison. They’re not willing to engage [with] me.”

Janelle, 54, was aware of the divide between her sons and their father and was hopeful that they would come to a point of understanding.

“I do hope that eventually time heals,” she told E! News in November 2023. “I’m hoping that over time he can find a relationship with the children that he’s estranged from now.”

Such healing was not possible for Garrison and Kody, however, and Janelle even worried about her son’s mental health before his tragic death.

“Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” Janelle said of Gabe, who sadly found Garrison’s body at their shared home, the result of a self-inflicted wound. “[Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Kody’s ex-wife was similarly alarmed by Garrison’s last texts before his death, recalling the messages to the police after his passing. Garrison exchanged words with people who work with the Sister Wives family, with Janelle appearing to be left out of the conversation.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison’s text read, according to his mom. She told police that she proceeded to text Garrison herself and confirmed they had a “brief conversation” before the 25-year-old halted communication. Janelle, worried about her son, contacted her other children to check up on him. Gabe offered to follow up with his older brother, tragically finding him dead at his home.

Despite his estrangement from Garrison and his split from Janelle, Kody and his ex-wife released a statement shortly after their son’s passing. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle penned on social media. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).